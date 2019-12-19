Pistons' Blake Griffin: Unlikely to play Friday
Griffin (knee) is listed at doubtful for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Griffin missed a game earlier in the week due to knee soreness, so it's not overly surprising that he's on track to sit out the first half of Detroit's back-to-back set Friday/Saturday. He played 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Toronto, finishing with 15 points, four assists, two rebounds and two blocks.
