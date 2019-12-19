Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable for Friday
Bogdanovic is considered questionable for Friday's game against Indiana due to a sore right ankle.
Bogdanovic has dealt with some other leg injuries this season, but this is the first we've heard of the sore ankle. It's possible he picked it up during Tuesday's loss in Charlotte, when he played 29 minutes and scored 10 points on just seven field goal attempts -- his fewest in any game since Oct. 26.
