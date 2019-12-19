Heat's James Johnson: Off injury report

Johnson (personal) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Johnson is good to go for Friday's game against New York after missing the past three games due to personal reasons. He's appeared in just six games this season -- and none since Nov. 27 -- posting averages of 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.3 minutes.