Heat's James Johnson: Off injury report
Johnson (personal) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As expected, Johnson is good to go for Friday's game against New York after missing the past three games due to personal reasons. He's appeared in just six games this season -- and none since Nov. 27 -- posting averages of 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.3 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.