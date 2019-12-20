Play

Suns' Devin Booker: Game-time call Friday

Booker (forearm) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game at Oklahoma City, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker is officially considered questionable, though coach Monty Williams appeared optimistic about his chances to play. The 23-year-old has missed the last three games, and his availability Friday should be determined after a pregame workout.

