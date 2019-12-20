Suns' Devin Booker: Game-time call Friday
Booker (forearm) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game at Oklahoma City, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Booker is officially considered questionable, though coach Monty Williams appeared optimistic about his chances to play. The 23-year-old has missed the last three games, and his availability Friday should be determined after a pregame workout.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.