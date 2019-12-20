Play

Carter (abdomen/tailbone) is probable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Carter continues to be listed on the injury report, but he has yet to miss any time this season. In his 10 appearances this month, he's averaging 10.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals across 33.0 minutes.

