Bulls' Zach LaVine: Added to injury report
LaVine is probable for Saturday's game against Detroit due to a right shin contusion.
LaVine was also listed on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup with the same issue, but he was ultimately cleared to play. Expect a similar situation to unfold as Saturday's game approaches.
