Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Starting Friday

Ibaka will start Friday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Marc Gasol (hamstring) is expected to be out for all of December, so Ibaka should slide into a starting role for the time being. In the six games this season that Ibaka has seen at least 24 minutes, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 27.5 minutes.