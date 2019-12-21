Kings' Trevor Ariza: Out Friday
Ariza is not with the team and won't play Friday against Indiana.
It's unclear as to why Ariza is away from the team, but more details should emerge in the coming days. His status for Saturday's matchup in Memphis is unknown at this time.
