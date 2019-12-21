Cat Barber: Logs double-double off bench
Barber finished with 21 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes in Thursday's G League win against Austin.
Despite coming off the bench Thursday, Barber tied a team-high 21 points and recorded his second double-double of the season. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 15.2 points and 5.1 assists per game this year.
