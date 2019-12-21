Little (back) wasn't listed on Saturday's injury report and will presumably play against the Timberwolves, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Little appears slated to make a return from a four-game absence due to back spasms. He could see significant run and potentially join the starting lineup as Carmelo Anthony's been ruled out due to a knee bruise and Mario Hezonja is questionable with a back injury. Despite a still-developing shot, the rookie forward's had a solid season thus far and is averaging 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game.