Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Absent from injury report
Little (back) wasn't listed on Saturday's injury report and will presumably play against the Timberwolves, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Little appears slated to make a return from a four-game absence due to back spasms. He could see significant run and potentially join the starting lineup as Carmelo Anthony's been ruled out due to a knee bruise and Mario Hezonja is questionable with a back injury. Despite a still-developing shot, the rookie forward's had a solid season thus far and is averaging 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game.
