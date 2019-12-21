Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Questionable Sunday
Hayward (foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Hornets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Left foot soreness has prevented Hayward from playing over the past two games, but he could make his return Sunday. More information may arrive following the Celtics' morning shootaround.
