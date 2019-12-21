Mavericks' Seth Curry: Probable Sunday
Curry (back) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Raptors, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Curry is still dealing with back tightness, but he should be good to go Sunday. Over the past three games, he's averaging 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.0 minutes.
