Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Cleared to play

Parsons (wrist) is available for Saturday's game against the Nets, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Parsons has recovered from right wrist inflammation, though it's possible he doesn't end up taking the court. He's appeared in just four games this season, averaging 3.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 10.5 minutes.

