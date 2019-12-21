Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out again Saturday
Bogdanovic (ankle) is out Saturday against the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Right ankle soreness will prevent Bogdanovic from playing in a second straight contest. Yogi Ferrell is a strong candidate to see an expanded role.
