Play

Kennard (knee) will play and start Saturday against the Bulls, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Knee soreness prevented Kennard from appearing in the Pistons' previous game, but he's set to go Saturday. Across eight December appearances, he's averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 30.9 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories