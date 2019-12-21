Spurs' Rudy Gay: Cleared to play
Gay (illness) will play during Saturday's matchup against the Clippers, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Gay has reportedly been under the weather since the Spurs returned from Mexico City, though he has yet to miss a game this season. Across eight December appearances, he's averaging 9.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.3 minutes.
