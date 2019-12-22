Play

Suns' Ricky Rubio: Out Saturday

Rubio (illness) is out Saturday against the Rockets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

As expected, Rubio will miss his sixth game this season. In his absence, Elie Okobo, Ty Jerome, Tyler Johnson and Jevon Carter are all candidates to see extra minutes.

