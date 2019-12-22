Play

Suns' Dario Saric: Cleared to play

Saric (leg) will play Saturday against the Rockets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Saric was originally considered questionable, but he's set to play Saturday. This month, he's averaging 13.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 30.0 minutes.

