Nate Mason: Notches double-double in win
Mason scored 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and handed out 11 assists in Saturday's victory over South Bay.
After tallying exactly seven assists in each of his last three games, Mason upped his total to 11 on Saturday and has now posted five double-doubles on the season. The 24-year-old has shown across-the-board improvement in his sophomore campaign and is averaging 16.0 points, 7.8 assists and 1.8 steals this season.
