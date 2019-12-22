Clippers' JaMychal Green: Questionable Sunday
Green (back) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Thunder, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The forward has missed the last seven games due to a back bruise. With Kawhi Leonard (rest) out Sunday, there's a possibility that the Clippers push heavily to have Green return to the court.
