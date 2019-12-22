Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable for Monday
Valanciunas (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Valanciunas missed Saturday's game with a sore foot, but he'll have a chance to get back in the lineup Monday night. Jaren Jackson shifted up to center in Valanciunas' absence on Saturday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Won't play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Deemed questioanble Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in loss to Cavs•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Nears double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 21, grabs 10 boards•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 12 boards•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...