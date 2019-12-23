Lakers' Anthony Davis: Available Sunday
Davis (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Davis' ankle issue isn't too serious as he'll get the green light to play against Denver. With LeBron James (ribs) out, Davis could be called upon to take on an even larger role in the offense. Through 27 games, the 26-year-old center's averaging 27.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.4 steals in 35.0 minutes.
