Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will play Sunday
Kuzma (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against Denver, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Kuzma will make his return from a five-game absence that stemmed from a left ankle sprain. IN 20 games this season, the 24-year-old's averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 threes in 23.1 minutes.
