Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Ruled out Monday
Hutchison (shoulder)) won't play in Monday's game against the Magic.
Monday's game will mark the 13th-straight absence for Hutchison, who continues to nurse a sore right shoulder. He remains without an officiale timetable for return and can be considered day-to-day heading into Saturday's tilt with Atlanta.
