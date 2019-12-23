76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable Monday

Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Detroit due to an illness, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid appears to have fallen ill at some point after Saturday's game against Washington in which he posted 21 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes of play. Look for a further update on the star center's status to come closer to tipoff. If he's held out, Kyle O'Quinn and Mike Scott are the best bets to start alongside Al Horford.