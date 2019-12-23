76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable Monday
Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Detroit due to an illness, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid appears to have fallen ill at some point after Saturday's game against Washington in which he posted 21 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes of play. Look for a further update on the star center's status to come closer to tipoff. If he's held out, Kyle O'Quinn and Mike Scott are the best bets to start alongside Al Horford.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...