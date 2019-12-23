Kennard won't play in Monday's game against the 76ers due to soreness in both knees, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Kennard's knees are bothering him again in the wake of Saturday's 31 minutes, 16 point outing against Chicago. The third-year wing can tentatively be considered day-to-day going forward as the severity of the knee issue is unclear, as is a specific timeframe for Kennard's return. Look for either Langston Galloway or Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk to enter the starting five in place of Kennard.