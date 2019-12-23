Play

Pistons' Thon Maker: Starting Monday

Maker is in the starting lineup for Monday's contest against Philadelphia, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Andre Drummond missed shootaround Monday morning, so Maker will get the start in his place. The center is currently averaging 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in 28 appearances this season.

