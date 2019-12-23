Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Recalled from G League
The Warriors have recalled Smailagic from the G League on Monday, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Smailagic has yet to make his NBA debut this season. The rookie is putting up decent numbers in the G League though, as he is averaging 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over 11 games played.
