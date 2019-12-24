Hawks' John Collins: Double-doubles in return

Collins compiled 27 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 121-118 loss to the Cavaliers.

Collins returned to action after missing 25 games due to a suspension. He hit the ground running, notching a 27-and-10 double-double. There were no restrictions on his playing time and he certainly looked fresh. The result was not what the Hawks would have been hoping for: however, Collins return was a positive for the organization. His presence on the floor should help Trae Young who racked up 11 assists. On the flip side, Jabari Parker played just 15 minutes and can be dropped in 12-team leagues.