Pistons' Blake Griffin: Struggles from field

Griffin had eight points (2-14 FG, 0-6 3PT, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 125-109 defeat against the 76ers.

Griffin was dealing with an illness before the start of the game, and he had missed three of Detroit's last four contests prior to this one. The fact that he was able to play 27 minutes was encouraging, but his shooting woes suggest he is not ready to return to his regular workload yet. Having said that, he should remain a starter ahead of Thursday's contest against the Wizards.