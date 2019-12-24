Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills stat sheet in win

Murray had 14 points (7-10 FG), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 145-115 win at Memphis.

Murray has looked impressive since returning to the starting lineup four contests ago, notching at least five boards, at least three assists and multiple steals while scoring in double-digit figures in each of his games. The versatile point guard should remain a strong fantasy play due to his ability to fill the stat sheet on any given night.