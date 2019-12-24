Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills stat sheet in win
Murray had 14 points (7-10 FG), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 145-115 win at Memphis.
Murray has looked impressive since returning to the starting lineup four contests ago, notching at least five boards, at least three assists and multiple steals while scoring in double-digit figures in each of his games. The versatile point guard should remain a strong fantasy play due to his ability to fill the stat sheet on any given night.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Productive in second straight start•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Drawing start Saturday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Could see expanded minutes•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Impresses off bench•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Plays just 18 minutes Tuesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...