Rockets' Clint Capela: Second straight double-double

Capela had 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and two assists in 41 minutes during Monday's 113-104 win at Sacramento.

Capela was dealing with a heel injury prior to Monday's matchup but that didn't seem to slow him down, as the Swiss big man delivered his ninth double-double over his last 11 starts. He should continue being an asset on both ends of the court ahead of Wednesday's away matchup at Golden State.