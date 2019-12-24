Bucks' Dragan Bender: Won't play Wednesday
Bender (ankle) will remain out against Philadelphia on Wednesday.
The Bucks' Christmas Day game will mark the 11th game in a row that Bender has missed as a result of his right ankle sprain. The 22-year-old has only appeared in three games for Milwaukee this season.
