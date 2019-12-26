Wizards' Jordan McRae: Cleared to return
McRae (finger) has been cleared to play Thursday against Detroit but he will have a minutes limit.
McRae was on the shelf for the last three weeks after undergoing finger surgery, but he went through shootaround Thursday morning and will be back to availability as the Wizards go for their second consecutive win. Prior to the injury, McRae averaged 21.4 minutes per game over his last eight healthy contests.
