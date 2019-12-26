Play

Heat's Justise Winslow: Won't play Friday

Winslow (back) will remain out for Friday's matchup against the Pacers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Winslow was limited at Thursday's practice, so his lack of availability for Friday's isn't surprising. That game will mark Winslow's 10th straight absence, with his next opportunity to play arriving Saturday against the 76ers.

