Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Recalled from G League
Allen has been recalled to the NBA ahead of Thursday's game against the Knicks and will be available.
Allen has only played in one NBA game so far, posting nine points, two assists and one steal across 16 minutes. It's not a guarantee that he sees the floor Thursday.
