Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out Friday
Ayton (ankle) will not play Friday against the Warriors, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Ayton is still recovering from a sprained right ankle and will miss a fourth straight matchup. His next opportunity to play arrives Saturday against the Kings. Aron Baynes and Frank Kaminsky stand to benefit from Ayton's absence.
