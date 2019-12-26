Play

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out Friday

Ayton (ankle) will not play Friday against the Warriors, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Ayton is still recovering from a sprained right ankle and will miss a fourth straight matchup. His next opportunity to play arrives Saturday against the Kings. Aron Baynes and Frank Kaminsky stand to benefit from Ayton's absence.

