Bucks' Dragan Bender: Assigned to G League

Bender (ankle) was assigned to the G League on Thursday and will be in uniform for Friday's game.

Bender was dealing with a sprained ankle, but he'll get back out on the court in the G League on Friday. He's started six games with the Herd this season, averaging 20.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks.

