Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday

Antetokounmpo is probable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to back soreness.

Antetokounmpo struggled from the field on Christmas Day, posting just 18 points on 8-of-27 shooting against the 76ers. He's emerged from that game with back soreness, but it's unlikely to keep him out Friday.

