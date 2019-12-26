Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday
Antetokounmpo is probable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to back soreness.
Antetokounmpo struggled from the field on Christmas Day, posting just 18 points on 8-of-27 shooting against the 76ers. He's emerged from that game with back soreness, but it's unlikely to keep him out Friday.
