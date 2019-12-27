Wizards' Ish Smith: Struggles with shot
Smith totaled nine points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and a rebound in 23 minutes during the Wizards' 132-102 loss to the Pistons on Thursday.
Starting in place of Isaiah Thomas during the second and final game of his suspension, Smith didn't exactly impress. The Wizards as a whole looked sluggish during the beatdown. Smith is capable of the occasional outburst and will remain a large part of the Pistons' rotation off the bench even once other contributors recover from injuries.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.