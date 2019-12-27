Wizards' Ish Smith: Struggles with shot

Smith totaled nine points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and a rebound in 23 minutes during the Wizards' 132-102 loss to the Pistons on Thursday.

Starting in place of Isaiah Thomas during the second and final game of his suspension, Smith didn't exactly impress. The Wizards as a whole looked sluggish during the beatdown. Smith is capable of the occasional outburst and will remain a large part of the Pistons' rotation off the bench even once other contributors recover from injuries.