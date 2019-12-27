Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Downgraded to doubtful
Antetokounmpo (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Antetokounmpo originally showed up on the injury report as probable due to back soreness. However, now the expectation is that he won't play. Whether that's due to a worsening of his symptoms or just heavy caution by the organization is not immediately clear. Either way, in his presumed absence, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson should see extra playing time.
