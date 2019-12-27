Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Remains out
Bullock (back) will remain out for Saturday's contest against Washington.
A back injury has prevented Bullock from making his season debut thus far. The 2013 first-round selection is close to returning though, as he was sent to the G League on Thursday to practice as part of his rehab assignment.
