Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Remains out Saturday
Claxton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Claxton will miss his 13th consecutive game as he continues to nurse a sore left hamstring. It's unclear when the 20-year-old is expected to retake the court.
