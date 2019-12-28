Hawks' Trae Young: Heads to locker room
Young rolled his ankle late in the first half of Friday's matchup with the Bucks and subsequently limped to the locker room, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Young's ankle rolled as he attempted to drive to the basket. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but expect an update once the Hawks provide clarity on the situation.
