Rockets' Clint Capela: Out Saturday
Capela (heel) is out Saturday against the Nets.
A heel bruise will prevent Capela from taking part in Saturday's action, and it's his first absence since Nov. 30. In his stead, Isaiah Hartenstein and Tyson Chandler are strong candidates to see expanded roles.
