Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Won't play Saturday

Love won't play in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right hip contusion, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Love's nursing a bruised right hip after dropping 30 points in 35 minutes Friday's against Boston. At this point, the severity of the issue is unclear as is Love's status for Tuesday's tilt with the Raptors. Larry Nance is the best bet to join the starting five for Love's absence.