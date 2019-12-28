Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Won't play Saturday
Love won't play in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right hip contusion, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Love's nursing a bruised right hip after dropping 30 points in 35 minutes Friday's against Boston. At this point, the severity of the issue is unclear as is Love's status for Tuesday's tilt with the Raptors. Larry Nance is the best bet to join the starting five for Love's absence.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Drops six triples in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Hot early in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Avoids getting posterized in win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Approaches triple-double in win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in big loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Pours in 30 points, 17 boards•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.