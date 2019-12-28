Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Listed as probable
Kaminsky is considered probable for Saturday's game against the Kings due to a knee injury, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Kaminsky showed up on the injury report prior to Monday's game against the Nuggets due to a knee injury but ultimately played through it. It looks as though he is again on track to give it a go, but final confirmation is unlikely to come until closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.