Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Listed as probable

Kaminsky is considered probable for Saturday's game against the Kings due to a knee injury, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Kaminsky showed up on the injury report prior to Monday's game against the Nuggets due to a knee injury but ultimately played through it. It looks as though he is again on track to give it a go, but final confirmation is unlikely to come until closer to tip-off.

