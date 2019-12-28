Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Out Saturday
Brogdon (hamstring) is out for Saturday's matchup against the Pelicans.
Brogdon will be sidelined for a third straight contest as he recovers from a sore left hamstring. Aaron Holiday is expected to continue starting in his stead.
