Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Upgraded to probable

Markkanen (illness) is expected to play Saturday against the Hawks but might not go through pregame warmups, Cody Westerlund of 670TheCcore.com reports.

Markkanen is battling an illness, but it doesn't appear that he'll miss his first game of the year. This month, he's averaging 17.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 32.3 minutes.