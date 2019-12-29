Play

Lakers' LeBron James: Cleared to play

James (ribs/groin) will play Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Despite being banged up with two different injuries, James will take the court Saturday. This month, he's averaging 25.6 points, 9.9 assists, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 35.2 minutes.

